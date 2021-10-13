Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bill.com by 153.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 486.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.18, for a total transaction of $1,543,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total value of $358,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,805 shares of company stock valued at $68,304,382. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL opened at $280.09 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.19 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.39 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.33.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.