Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 180 GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GameStop alerts:

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GameStop has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of GME stock opened at $175.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.15 and a beta of -2.20. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $483.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.05.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.