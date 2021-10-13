Brokerages Expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Hess posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 154.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share.

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.79.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. Hess has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of -166.76 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth about $2,971,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Hess by 0.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 581,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Hess by 20.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 246,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,412,000 after acquiring an additional 41,674 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,889,000 after acquiring an additional 171,507 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

