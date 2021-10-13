Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.53 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $60.93.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.