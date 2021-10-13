FY2021 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $12.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%.

ESS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.22.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $330.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $337.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.34 and a 200 day moving average of $309.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $8,770,152. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

