Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.37 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after buying an additional 244,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,072,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after buying an additional 165,675 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 95,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 72,896 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

