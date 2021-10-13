Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
