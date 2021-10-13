Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%.

SVNLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 112 to SEK 115 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

