Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the September 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYIEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16. Symrise has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

