Short Interest in Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Declines By 89.2%

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the September 15th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,730,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TGHI opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Touchpoint Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

