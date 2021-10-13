Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of PRK opened at $126.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.85. Park National has a 12 month low of $86.21 and a 12 month high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $115.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park National will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Park National by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Park National during the first quarter worth about $1,869,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in Park National during the second quarter worth about $2,040,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Park National by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

