Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resonant Inc. is a development-stage company. It creates filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. The Company’s product configures resonators, the building blocks of RF filters to select desired radio frequency signals and reject unwanted signals. Resonant Inc. is based in Santa Barbara, California. “

RESN has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

RESN stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Resonant has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.18.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 138.45% and a negative net margin of 961.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resonant will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resonant by 280.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the second quarter worth about $184,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

