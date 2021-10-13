Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

NASDAQ PXS opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 40.08%. Research analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 362,550 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

