Stephens Downgrades Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Equal Weight

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $578.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $67.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 236,123 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,381,000 after buying an additional 34,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,262,000 after buying an additional 30,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,352,000 after buying an additional 120,774 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

