Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

VSTO opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,372,000 after acquiring an additional 114,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,946,000 after buying an additional 96,749 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,424,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,696,000 after buying an additional 83,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after buying an additional 24,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after buying an additional 141,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

