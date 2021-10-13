Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLI. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $152,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,736.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,212 shares of company stock worth $13,683,787. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

