Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Down 98.9% in September

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the September 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PRKA opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Parks! America has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

About Parks! America

Parks! America, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in United States, through Wild Animal Safari, Inc and Wild Animal, Inc It operates through the Georgia, Texas, and Missouri Park segments. The company was founded on July 30, 1954 and is headquartered in Pine Mountain, GA.

