Short Interest in Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Declines By 99.5%

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the September 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Infinite Group stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Infinite Group has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Infinite Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%.

Infinite Group, Inc is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response.

