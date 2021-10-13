Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,935,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,682 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.40% of Vistra worth $35,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 817.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 135.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter valued at $129,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

