22,313 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,275,868,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in American Water Works by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,651 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in American Water Works by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,704,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,681,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $169.54 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

