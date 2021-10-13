Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of LGI Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the second quarter worth $3,255,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,923,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 23.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,886,000 after buying an additional 448,649 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the second quarter worth $230,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $139.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.22.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

