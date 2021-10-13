Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 13,177 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 185.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Futu were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,116,000 after buying an additional 1,489,432 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,990,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,817,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Futu by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,655,000 after buying an additional 374,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Futu by 14,676.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,117,000 after buying an additional 300,129 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.07. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

