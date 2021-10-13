Fmr LLC Purchases 176,852 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Fmr LLC raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,968,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,852 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.08% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $327,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 38,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 12,270.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 116,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 24.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,104,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $70,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.29. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $51.57 and a one year high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

