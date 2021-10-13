Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Westpac Banking Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Westpac Banking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Westpac Banking stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. Westpac Banking has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,674,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,640,000 after buying an additional 335,946 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,695,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,392,000 after buying an additional 413,995 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,507,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after buying an additional 77,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 448,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 190,385 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 393,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 68,511 shares in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

