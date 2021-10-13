Analysts Offer Predictions for Dutch Bros Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

BROS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

