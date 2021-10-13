Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 3,078.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,992 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 301.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,791,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,895 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1,474.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 817,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,974,000 after buying an additional 765,399 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 22.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,471,000 after buying an additional 302,856 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 162.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,344,000 after buying an additional 268,342 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 30.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,779,000 after buying an additional 258,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $35.44.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.