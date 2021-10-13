Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 626,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 94,894 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $21,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after buying an additional 4,221,921 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after buying an additional 4,127,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,035,000 after buying an additional 3,235,581 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $94,340,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.