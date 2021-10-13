Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Cadence Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $17,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

