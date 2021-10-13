Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.71). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

NYSE:CNK opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.57.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth $88,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 21.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

