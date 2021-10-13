The Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

