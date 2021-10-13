Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLQ opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $16.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.