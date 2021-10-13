Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CODI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Shares of CODI stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -238.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $487.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.74 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $28,953.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $89,161.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,842 shares of company stock worth $493,060. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $2,245,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth $2,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth $1,971,000. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.