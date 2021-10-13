Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,684 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 1,406.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $102,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at $153,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at $143,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CIM opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

