Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 9,435.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAN. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,513,000.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $125.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.83.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

