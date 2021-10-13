Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 6,790.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,370 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 108.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,919,000 after buying an additional 308,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 683,374 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,828,000 after purchasing an additional 398,798 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at $17,083,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $6,307,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,998,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240,424 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,503 in the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $65.12 on Wednesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.69.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

