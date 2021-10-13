Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Gerdau by 34.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 69,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter valued at $232,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gerdau by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,894,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,609,000 after acquiring an additional 688,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GGB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NYSE GGB opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. Research analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

