IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 10,209.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,405 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 392.1% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,785,000 after acquiring an additional 217,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,079,000 after purchasing an additional 190,020 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 14.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,398,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INFO stock opened at $119.27 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $125.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

