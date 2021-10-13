Axa S.A. Takes Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 193,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QFIN shares. CLSA lowered their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

