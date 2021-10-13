Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $517.00 to $509.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $504.22.

Shares of DPZ opened at $480.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.68. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In other news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.