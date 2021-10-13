2,400 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,064,000 after purchasing an additional 175,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,465,000 after purchasing an additional 53,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,805,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,495,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $836,810. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN opened at $122.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.20. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Truist upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

