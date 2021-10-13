Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,258 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Evergy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Evergy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Evergy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Evergy by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVRG opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.86.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 19,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,792.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

