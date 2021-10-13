ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 261,586 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 261,586 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 71.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $592.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.76.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

