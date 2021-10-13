Geode Capital Management LLC Has $219.12 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,634,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.42% of Arch Capital Group worth $219,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 415.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 181,801 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ACGL opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $42.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.