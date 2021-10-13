Geode Capital Management LLC Has $205.71 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Entegris worth $205,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at $2,090,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Entegris by 115.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 337,883 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Entegris by 132.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 38,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $121.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.82.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.10.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.