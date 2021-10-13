ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,592,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,279 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $213,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after buying an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,370,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after buying an additional 1,288,967 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

