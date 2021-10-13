Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 59,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Williams-Sonoma worth $1,250,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $501,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,488 shares of company stock worth $7,993,614. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $172.95 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $204.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.15.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

