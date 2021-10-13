Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 777,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.96% of Novavax worth $1,416,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Novavax by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Novavax by 35.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total value of $1,438,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,877 shares of company stock worth $35,798,211. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $163.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.83 and its 200 day moving average is $199.50. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

