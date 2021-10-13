$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shore Bancshares.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 762.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. Shore Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

