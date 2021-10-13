Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03.

Get Fastenal alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.