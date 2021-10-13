Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.430-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.400 EPS.

LEVI opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

LEVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.77.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $973,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,273. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,347 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

