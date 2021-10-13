Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,539 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lufax by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147,031 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lufax by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,817 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Lufax by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,825,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,373 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lufax by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,774,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.88. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.12.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.